Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Ruthann Sokolow, 62, of West Hartford, beloved daughter of Stanley and Muriel Sokolow died peacefully on April 24th. Ruthann graduated from Hall High School with honors and attended Central CT State University. She worked at A.I. Prince Technical School and on the obit desk at The Hartford Courant, followed by several years doing volunteer work. Ruthann enjoyed live theater, reading, doing needlework and attending programs at The West Hartford Senior Center. She was an avid Red Sox fan-but her main passion was her love of cats. As long as she was able to take care of a pet, she had a cat in her life. In addition to her parents, Ruthann leaves to remember her: her brother and sister-in--law, David Sokolow, M.D. and Marta Berger, PhD, her niece and nephew, Jana and Robert Johnson, her nephew Paul Sokolow, her great nephew Peter Johnson, her Aunt and Uncle Rena and Carl Lipkind, her loving companion of 17 years, Thomas Hammonds, and her life long dear friend, Mary-Lou Kellner-Gomez whom she regarded as a sister. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ruthann's memory to: West Hartford Senior Center, 15 Starkel Rd., West Hartford, CT 06117. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
