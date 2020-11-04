1/1
Ruthanne Leue
1954 - 2020
Ruthanne Leue, 65, of East Hampton, beloved wife of Fritz Leue for 45 years, passed away on Wednesday, October 21st in Middletown surrounded by her family. Born on November 7th, 1954 in Savannah, GA, daughter of the late John and Maryanne (Gibney) Elmstedt. Ruthanne's family moved to Portland at an early age where she was a 1972 graduate of Portland High School. She went on to attend Middlesex Community College where she graduated in 1974. She was a program analyst for two major insurance companies before retiring in 2015. A life member of the Girl Scouts and a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church of Portland, where she was very active as a pledge secretary and reader. She enjoyed handicrafts and was a skilled seamstress, crocheter, knitter, painter, and jewelry maker. She shared the fruits of her talents with many. Besides her husband she is survived by two sons: Rick and David, and grandchildren Erick and Leigha; also many cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7th at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 345 Main St., Portland at 2 p.m. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
October 30, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Thomas Reiser
