1/1
Ryan David Bargelski
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ryan David Bargelski, 19, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday July 31, 2020. Ryan was born on August 14, 2000 in New Britain and raised in Newington, the beloved son of Ray and Colleen (Gray) Bargelski. Ryan graduated from Newington High School, Class of 2019. He was employed as a landscaper with Custom Landscaping for the last three years. Ryan was a kind and gentle spirited young man with a great sense of humor and a beautiful heart. He enjoyed good food and dining out in restaurants, especially when seafood and steak were on the menu. Together with his Dad, Ryan would spend countless hours conversing about cars and detailing them to perfection. He was a skilled airsoft player and a not so skilled fisherman. Most of all he loved hanging out and having lively discussions with his family and friends. Besides his parents Ray and Colleen, Ryan is survived by his brother Mark Bargelski, his paternal grandmother Margaret Bargelski, his uncles, Chris, John, Bill, Tony and Ron, his aunts, Beth, Maureen, Suzanne, Sheila, Peggy , Judy and Nila, his girlfriend Gianna and dear friend Caleb as well as his many cousins. Ryan was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Raymond Bargelski and his maternal grandparents, Edward Gray and Kathleen Gray. Funeral services will be held privately and Ryan will be laid to rest in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Our hearts are broken and we will miss and cherish Ryan always. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial has care of the arrangements. To leave an expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 4, 2020
The Same Things That Made Us Laugh... Make Us Cry... Memories of you will be remembered forever and never forgotten. Love you man I’m sorry
Corey Oakes
Friend
August 4, 2020
So very sorry For your loss, prayers to your family.
Michael Lorusso
Friend
August 3, 2020
Kathy Palaski
Friend
August 3, 2020
I knew Ryan all through elementary school and high school, may he rest. praying for the family and loved ones though this difficult time
amber
Friend
August 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Peter Day
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved