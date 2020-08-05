Ryan David Bargelski, 19, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday July 31, 2020. Ryan was born on August 14, 2000 in New Britain and raised in Newington, the beloved son of Ray and Colleen (Gray) Bargelski. Ryan graduated from Newington High School, Class of 2019. He was employed as a landscaper with Custom Landscaping for the last three years. Ryan was a kind and gentle spirited young man with a great sense of humor and a beautiful heart. He enjoyed good food and dining out in restaurants, especially when seafood and steak were on the menu. Together with his Dad, Ryan would spend countless hours conversing about cars and detailing them to perfection. He was a skilled airsoft player and a not so skilled fisherman. Most of all he loved hanging out and having lively discussions with his family and friends. Besides his parents Ray and Colleen, Ryan is survived by his brother Mark Bargelski, his paternal grandmother Margaret Bargelski, his uncles, Chris, John, Bill, Tony and Ron, his aunts, Beth, Maureen, Suzanne, Sheila, Peggy , Judy and Nila, his girlfriend Gianna and dear friend Caleb as well as his many cousins. Ryan was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Raymond Bargelski and his maternal grandparents, Edward Gray and Kathleen Gray. Funeral services will be held privately and Ryan will be laid to rest in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Our hearts are broken and we will miss and cherish Ryan always. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial has care of the arrangements. To leave an expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.duksa.net
