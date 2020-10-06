Ryan John Rogers, 23, of Avon, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of October 3rd, 2020. He was the beloved son of Bruce and Mary Rogers, brother of Christopher, brother of Meaghan and her fiance Cory Vassallo, and uncle to their son, Cian Vassallo. Ryan graduated from Avon High School in 2015 where he was a scholar athlete, Captain of the football team achieving all-state honors, and also a member of the Chamber Choir. His love for music continued on, teaching himself the guitar, keyboard, and writing his own songs. It was an outlet for him to express himself; an outlet to endure whatever life encumbered him with. Ryan had a genuine soul that touched the hearts of everyone he encountered. He had an uncanny ability to connect with people from all walks of life and always prioritized the feelings of others before his own. A celebration of Ryan's life will be held Wednesday evening, October 7th, at Ahern Funeral Home 111 Main St. Unionville from 3pm-7pm. A Funeral Liturgy will be held in his honor Thursday morning, October 8th, at Church of Saint Ann in Avon, at 11am. Our family has decided to make a donation to Shatterproof, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in America, and we ask you to do the same in honor of our loved one, Ryan John Rogers. To leave online condolences please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.