Ryan Milano O'Connell, aged 42, passed away at his family's home in Amston, on August 11, 2020. Ryan was born on June 8 th, 1978 and was survived by his dad Rocco and sister Kate Piazza of Amston, CT. He also leaves behind uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews of the O'Connell, Milano, Piazza and Diberardino families, among others. He is predeceased by his mother Susan and his two brothers Rocco and Jay. Ryan was a lifelong entrepreneur even from a young age. He owned his own landscaping company and he traveled the world over while living his life freely. Ryan had many friends and acquaintances across many spectrums of life. Ryan was a connector of people and was gifted with an ability to negotiate almost any situation with a confident attitude. He was known to be gregarious and friendly to all. Ryan was a lover of history, cars, motorcycles, and anything that could go fast. he was knowledgeable in many trades and crafts with a gift to repair and sell almost anything. Just as he lived, Ryan's spirit now soars with the wind. Services will be private to family at this time. Condolences may be sent to Aurora-McCaffrey Funeral Home in Colchester, CT. Visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com