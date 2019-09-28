Home

Glastonbury Funeral Home
450 New London Turnpike
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-3539
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glastonbury Funeral Home
450 New London Turnpike
Glastonbury, CT 06033
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Marlborough Congregational Church
35 S Main St,
Marlborough, CT
Ryan N. Stachelek


1982 - 2019
Ryan N. Stachelek Obituary
Ryan Nathaniel Stachelek, 37, of Groton, passed away September 22, 2019. Ryan's passion for food and cooking led him to Johnson and Wales University, from which he graduated in 2005 with degrees in baking, culinary arts, and nutrition, and to his long career as a chef, most recently working at Liv's Oyster Bar in Old Saybrook. His family and friends will miss the care and creativity he put into the meals he prepared. He always surprised us with some special dish that we had never tried before. Ryan had a gentle and generous personality that everyone loved. If you needed a place to stay after a night out, Ryan would welcome you. If you needed money to get home, Ryan would lend it to you. If you needed a special dish to serve at a party, Ryan would cook it for you. He enjoyed spinning his tables, for an audience or just for himself and is remembered for his love of the Hartford Whalers hockey team, even after they moved away and changed their name. Ryan is survived by his parents, Linda and Richard Stachelek, of Marlborough; brother Keith Stachelek of Monson, MA and his daughter, Arwyn; brother Adam and his wife Janine Stachelek, and their daughter, Gemma, of Marlborough. Calling hours will be held at Glastonbury Funeral Home, 450 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury, CT Monday September 30, from 4:00-7:00pm; a memorial church service will be held the following day on October 1 at Marlborough Congregational Church, 35 S Main St, Marlborough, CT at 11:00am; burial to follow at Marlboro Cemetery, East Hampton Road/ SR 66, Marlborough, CT (near the intersection of East Hampton Road and School Drive). For an online condolence, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 28, 2019
