Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
8:30 AM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Ryszard W. Grodecki


1947 - 2020
Ryszard W. Grodecki Obituary
On Thursday, January 2, 2020, Ryszard W. Grodecki, 72, was called to Eternal Life at the Hospital of Central Connecticut. Born in Swierna, Poland on January 5, 1947, he was the son of the late Stanislaw and Genowefa (Pawlak) Grodecki. He settled to the United States in 2004 and prior to retirement was employed with the Marriott Hotel in Farmington. Additionally, he was a communicant of Sacred Heart Parish in New Britain. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 48 years, Krystyna (Kosakowska) Grodecka, a son Dariusz and his wife Agnieszka of Bristol, an adored grandson Kevin Grodecki, and his siblings in Poland; Halina, Barbara, Wladyslaw, and Henryk. His life and funeral will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 8, at 8:30 AM from Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St, New Britain, with a 9:30 AM Liturgy of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church. Rites of Committal will follow the Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to call for visitation on Tuesday, January 7, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Burritt Hill. To share a memory or words of comfort with Ryszard's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 5, 2020
