1/1
S. Bradley Milvae
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share S.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
S. Bradley Milvae, 65, of Wethersfield died unexpectedly on August 11, 2020 at home. He was born in Hartford, CT on May 13, 1955, son of the late Thomas and Harriet (Bradley) Milvae. He was a lifelong Wethersfield resident and Wethersfield High School graduate class of 1973. He was employed at the former Nielsen Tool & Die Co. in Hartford for 22 years, serving as Quality Control Manager. Brad enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing, raising fish and walking his dogs Max and Maggie. He also bowled in various leagues in the greater Hartford area. Brad was actively involved in his community and local politics, serving on the board of The Wethersfield Library and committee for Dollars for Scholars. He was also a Justice of the Peace and officiated many weddings. Brad is survived by many cousins. There are no calling hours. Internment will be at East Cemetery in Manchester, CT at a later date. Donations may be made in memory of Brad Milvae to: Protector of Animals, 144 Main St. Unit O., East Hartford, CT 06118.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved