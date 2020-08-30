S. Bradley Milvae, 65, of Wethersfield died unexpectedly on August 11, 2020 at home. He was born in Hartford, CT on May 13, 1955, son of the late Thomas and Harriet (Bradley) Milvae. He was a lifelong Wethersfield resident and Wethersfield High School graduate class of 1973. He was employed at the former Nielsen Tool & Die Co. in Hartford for 22 years, serving as Quality Control Manager. Brad enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing, raising fish and walking his dogs Max and Maggie. He also bowled in various leagues in the greater Hartford area. Brad was actively involved in his community and local politics, serving on the board of The Wethersfield Library and committee for Dollars for Scholars. He was also a Justice of the Peace and officiated many weddings. Brad is survived by many cousins. There are no calling hours. Internment will be at East Cemetery in Manchester, CT at a later date. Donations may be made in memory of Brad Milvae to: Protector of Animals, 144 Main St. Unit O., East Hartford, CT 06118.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store