S. Michael DeRosa, 75 years of age of Wethersfield, CT died October 16, 2020 at Hartford Hospital due to exacerbation of his chronic conditions. He was the loving husband of Barbara Barry DeRosa (originally from North Babylon, NY). Michael was the first born son off the late Michael and Alice Bango DeRosa of New Haven and brother to Ronald J. DeRosa of New Haven. Mike pursued his various interests throughout his life. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in West Haven, a 1966 UCONN graduate in history. He taught 4th grade in New Haven Public School system; spend 2 years in VISTA (Volunteers In Service To America) in NJ; worked in a Hamden factory making the BART subway cars for San Francisco and was a chief stewart there; then 4 years in a New Haven community development organization. He returned to UCONN in the mid-1980's to explore becoming a RN and worked as a licensed CNA for several years. He researched, produced and broadcast a weekly radio program on WHUS since 1985. Mike and Barbara married 8-25-1984 at UCONN and Barbara graduated with a B.S.N. in 1986. Mike sold computer systems to restaurants and bars until his retirement in 2010. He continuously researched, produced and broadcast his weekly radio program: 'New Focus' at WHUS (UCONN, 91.7FM), WWUH (University of Hartford, 91.3FM) and WESU (Wesleyan 88.1FM). The recent pandemic closed these schools so broadcasting was curtailed. He pursued his art interests: numerous painting and sculptures since 1979 and had art shows throughout CT until recently. Mike was a founding member of the Green Party of CT, working on the Nader for President campaign back in 1996 and 2000. Even before that, he had a history of activism. He volunteered and was regional delegate for the Eugene McCarthy campaign of 1976 and for Barry Commoner's Citizen's Party campaign of 1980. He was campaign manager for Elizabeth Horton Schiff, GPCT member of the Hartford City Council from 1998 to 2006. Together with his wife Barbara Barry, Mike organized the Hartford chapter of the Green Party of CT and served as co-chair of the state party from 2003 to 2020. As co-chair, he drew criticism for continually running for re-election and for holding the party to a ethical set of principles, as he was dedicated to the survival of the party, organizing meetings month after month for years, tape recording the proceedings to ensure transparency, and speaking forcefully against proposals that he felt would be harmful to the party's integrity. He served on several Green Party of the US (GPUS) committees, notably the Ballot Access Committee and the Peace Committee. He has been a speaker at Peace Conferences with other international organization speakers; was one of the millions people at the NYC and Washington, DC anti-war protests against the war in Iraq. From 2000 to 2018, Mike ran as a GPCT candidate ten times for public office, winning as much as 11% of the vote: four times for State Senate District#1 (southern Hartford and northern Wethersfield) against the incumbent: Senator John Fonrara(D); twice for Congressional District #1 against the incumbent, Representative John Larson (D), and four times for Secretary of the State. In 2009-2010, he partnered as a GPCT plaintiff with the ACLU to spearhead a legal challenge to CT's Citizens Election Program, which discriminates against minor party candidates. Federal Judge Underhill found in favor of the GPCT and Mike. The State of CT appealed to the US Second CircuitC Court in NYC, where the State of CT won. The GPCT/ACLU petitioned Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg who took it to the whole court for possible SCOTUS review. But the court declined to do so. Mike's persistence interactions with various political parties, loyalty, and commitment to democracy will be missed in Connecticut's political circles. Mike produced a weekly public affairs radio program, "New Focus Radio," for many years at WWUH 91.3 FM, interviewing political activists and analysts both locally and nationally known. Calling hours will be held TUESDAY from 4 -7 P.M. in the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. A memorial Mass will be held at a place and time to be announced. Visit Mike's guestbook at www.torellofh.com