Mike was as trustworthy a friend to me as could be. I felt safe with him. I saw him as a mentor. My respect for him kept growing the longer I knew him. For him it was not about power but about purpose and meaning. Truly he was a man of integrity and character. He was the kind of person we truly need in times like these. I will miss him deeply but I know I'm a better person for having known him and I hope to carry on with the light he gave to me. Thank you Mike.

VITTORIO LANCIA

Friend