Sabrena Marie Bors, 48, of West Granby, beloved wife of Philip Bors, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Gardner, MA on January 12, 1971, daughter of Carol Champagne of Ocala, FL and the late Albert Champagne, she was raised in Vernon and was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 1991. After high school, Sabrena continued her education at the Morse School of Business where she received a certificate in accounting. Sabrena stayed home with her children while they were growing up and later took a position at the Connecticut State Employees Credit Union in the accounting department where she had worked for the last 20 years. In her spare time, Sabrena enjoyed painting and was a talented artist. She will be remembered as a warm, honest, and caring person who loved her family above all else. Besides her husband and her mother, she leaves a daughter, Crystal Ostaff and her husband Albert of Blandford, MA; a son, Philip Bors, III of West Granby; two grandchildren whom she adored, Lance and Thad Ostaff both of Blandford, MA; two brothers, Daniel Champagne and his wife Karen of Vernon, and Michael Champagne of East Hartford; three sisters, Samantha Champagne of Ocala, FL, Lisa Champagne of Ocala, FL, and Kelly Mersereau and her husband Keith of Vernon; and many nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 5-8 p.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 11 a.m., at St. Therese Church, 120 West Granby Rd., Granby. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Granby Food Bank, 248 Salmon Brook St., Granby, CT 06035. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 24, 2019