Sali Riege


1926 - 2020
Sali Riege Obituary
Sali Godard Riege, 93, of Bloomfield and Mason's Island, CT passed away peacefully at Duncaster on January 29, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends during her final days. She was preceded in death by her husband John H. Riege. Mrs. Riege was born May 11, 1926 in Hartford, daughter of Paul Beach and Alice Hills Godard. She lived in the Hartford area all of her life, but traveled the world far and wide. She was a graduate of Oxford School and Smith College. Sali's volunteering and community activities were numerous. They included participating on the Elizabeth Park Conservancy Board, the Boys and Girls Club of Hartford tutoring program, many years of working on the Riverfront Recapture development project and was particularly active in the renewal of the Asylum Hill neighborhood. She was a dedicated weeder throughout her life and playing bridge was an important part of her routine. Sali cared deeply for and was unendingly generous to her family and charities who had the good fortune of being loved and supported by such a strong, powerful woman. She leaves her sons; Clifford B. Strike and his wife Vicky, Douglas C. Strike and his wife Jacqueline, her daughter; Kerby S. Keefe and her husband Arthur. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Anna, Philip, Dylan, Mariah and Terry; and great grandchildren; Amber, Alex and Ethan. She considered herself very fortunate to have a strong relationship her stepchildren; Constance Strike Wadsworth, Gale Gillespie, Paul Sanson, Kate van Dyke, Faith Worthley, Allen Riege, Stephen Riege, Virginia Riege-Blackman and Nancy Riege. The family would like to thank the Duncaster staff for their kind and attentive care of Sali. A service will be held at the Asylum Hill Congregational Church on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Riverfront Recapture and the Duncaster Foundation. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 31, 2020
