Sally Ann (Coco) Horan, 87, of Rocky Hill, former long-time resident of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on April 30, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1933 as the youngest of five children to Sebastiano and Santina (Pirruccio) Coco in Winsted, CT. Sally was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Thomas Horan Sr, her sisters, Tina (Coco) Rafala of Wethersfield, Rose (Coco) Turner of Windsor Locks, and brothers, Joseph Coco of Wethersfield, and Atty. Nataleno "Nate" Coco of Hartford. She is survived by three sons, Martin J. and spouse Nannette Horan of Gaithersburg, MD, James T. Jr. and spouse Laura Horan of Newington, CT, Thomas J. and spouse Jenn Horan of Bolton; two daughters, Patricia H. and spouse Patrick Caruso of Phoenix, AZ, and Nancy E. Horan and spouse William Carnes of Hopkinton, MA. Sally will always remain in the hearts of her family and those lucky enough to have known and loved her. She led by example how to be a compassionate and loving person. She shared her passions of faith, family, and food, while she was affectionately known as "Aloo" and "Grandma Sally" to her eleven grandchildren, Madeline and Camille Horan, both of Baltimore, MD., Zachary Skiptunas of Jersey City, NJ., Jamie and Colleen Horan both of Newington, CT., Ainsley and Marshall Horan, both of Bolton, CT., Allison Caruso of Atlanta, GA., Sean Carnes and Lauren Carnes of NYC, and Matthew Carnes of Hopkinton, MA. Sally was raised in Hartford where she graduated from Bulkeley High School, prior to starting her working years at Fuller Brush Company, The Hartford Courant and Town of Wethersfield. Sally was a dedicated wife and mother who loved cooking and sharing meals with her family and friends. Sally had a passion for Jeopardy, puzzles, bingo, and a love of cannolis. Sally approached every day with her optimistic fighting spirit and was a 41-year breast cancer survivor. Sally was blessed to have developed many close lasting friendships. Sally was a lifelong devout Roman Catholic parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and Corpus Christi Church in Wethersfield. A special thank you to all the amazing caregivers at Atria Greenridge Place who looked after her so caringly these past seven years. The family will hold a private graveside service at Mount Saint Benedict in Bloomfield, with a funeral mass at a later date due to social distancing. Donations may be made to St Jude's Shrine in Baltimore: https://www.stjudeshrine.org/sj/contributions/. Condolences may be made online at D'Esopo Funeral Chapel's website: www.desopofuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.