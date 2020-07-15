1/1
Sally Ann Kostant
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Ann Kostant, 59, of Jacksonville VT, passed away unexpectedly July 6th, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. She was born to Thomas Cunningham and Helen Swanson (Murphy) on December 16th, 1960 in Providence, Rhode Island. She graduated Smithfield High School in 1979 and received her associate's degree in Nursing from Rhode Island College in 1983. She went on to hold many different positions including: Mansfield Training School, Connecticut Valley Hospital. Sally started at Department of Corrections where she worked at several different locations (including Hartford CC, Willard/Cybulski and MacDougall/Walker), making many lifelong friends. Sally is survived by her husband Craig Kostant of 10 years, they lived together in Coventry for several years before retiring to Vermont. Sally is survived by 2 children, 3 stepchildren, 2 grandchildren: Amy Jordan and her husband Rob of West Springfield, Julie Fraley and her husband Ryan of Farmington, Christina Kostant of Amston, Nicholas Kostant of Vernon, Kim Kostant of Plattsburg. As well as 2 grandchildren: Kevin Jordan and Ariana Kostant. Sally has joined her parents and sister in heaven: Thomas Cunningham, Helen Murphy and Karin Cunningham. Sally was one of the funniest, sassiest, heart on her sleeve type of woman who was well loved by all who met her. She was well known for her brutal honesty and unique sense of humor. She was especially proud of her daughters Amy and Julie, who both grew up to exemplify parts of her (one being a Corrections Officer and the other a Nurse). Upon marrying her husband Craig, she also accepted his 3 children (Christina, Kim and Nick) and loved them as her own. There is no way to explain how much Sally loved her family and spending time with them. Porch pictures in Vermont were always a must when you visited. Sally enjoying having the family all together, especially for holidays at Aunt Lora's in Canterbury as well as in Coventry or in Vermont. Sally was one tough chick, even beating lung cancer! She enjoyed assisting her daughter Julie with fundraising efforts for the American Lung Association. Due to her outgoing personality, Sally easily made many friends from different places over the years. She will be sorely missed. One of Sally's greatest joys was the gift of becoming a grandmother. Sally loved spending time with Kevin, whether it was at home, Yankee Candle or at the Garlic Festival. Sally was a die hard Boston Red Sox fan, she loved going to Fenway as well as watching games on TV. She enjoyed the Red Sox and Yankee rivalry, especially trash talking her coworkers and writing messages in chalk on her Coventry neighbor Newt's driveway after the sox won. Sally never left the house without her hair and makeup being done, she was proud of her appearance and always looked like a lady. Sally loved going antiquing, especially in Putnum - much to her daughter's dismay one mother's day. She enjoyed collecting depression glass and antique relics. Sally loved music and attended many many concerts with her friend Shannon over the years. Music was always playing from the stereo... Favorites included the Rolling Stones, Frank Sinatra, the Eagles, Tom Petty, Garth Brooks and Fleetwood Mac. Other favorites of Sally included farmers markets, girls nights, Putney Winery and wine in general, hydrangeas, Downton Abbey, Gotham, circus peanuts, black licorice and group texts with the girls as well as playing multiple games of yahtzee on her phone. Although Sally is gone physically, she lives on in the hearts and personalities of her daughters who continue to make her proud as she watches from above. Friends may call at the Ahern Funeral Home 111 Main St. Rt. 4 Unionville on Friday (July 17) from 5:00 – 8:00pm at 8:00pm a short prayer service will follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Lung Association 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Prayer Service
08:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 14, 2020
Proud to have worked with Sally , honored to have been her friend.
Dan and Alice Hackett
July 14, 2020
I am glad to have worked with you at CVFA you were a great person and thank you for your help at CVFA
Earl Elkins
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved