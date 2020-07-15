Sally Ann Kostant, 59, of Jacksonville VT, passed away unexpectedly July 6th, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. She was born to Thomas Cunningham and Helen Swanson (Murphy) on December 16th, 1960 in Providence, Rhode Island. She graduated Smithfield High School in 1979 and received her associate's degree in Nursing from Rhode Island College in 1983. She went on to hold many different positions including: Mansfield Training School, Connecticut Valley Hospital. Sally started at Department of Corrections where she worked at several different locations (including Hartford CC, Willard/Cybulski and MacDougall/Walker), making many lifelong friends. Sally is survived by her husband Craig Kostant of 10 years, they lived together in Coventry for several years before retiring to Vermont. Sally is survived by 2 children, 3 stepchildren, 2 grandchildren: Amy Jordan and her husband Rob of West Springfield, Julie Fraley and her husband Ryan of Farmington, Christina Kostant of Amston, Nicholas Kostant of Vernon, Kim Kostant of Plattsburg. As well as 2 grandchildren: Kevin Jordan and Ariana Kostant. Sally has joined her parents and sister in heaven: Thomas Cunningham, Helen Murphy and Karin Cunningham. Sally was one of the funniest, sassiest, heart on her sleeve type of woman who was well loved by all who met her. She was well known for her brutal honesty and unique sense of humor. She was especially proud of her daughters Amy and Julie, who both grew up to exemplify parts of her (one being a Corrections Officer and the other a Nurse). Upon marrying her husband Craig, she also accepted his 3 children (Christina, Kim and Nick) and loved them as her own. There is no way to explain how much Sally loved her family and spending time with them. Porch pictures in Vermont were always a must when you visited. Sally enjoying having the family all together, especially for holidays at Aunt Lora's in Canterbury as well as in Coventry or in Vermont. Sally was one tough chick, even beating lung cancer! She enjoyed assisting her daughter Julie with fundraising efforts for the American Lung Association
. Due to her outgoing personality, Sally easily made many friends from different places over the years. She will be sorely missed. One of Sally's greatest joys was the gift of becoming a grandmother. Sally loved spending time with Kevin, whether it was at home, Yankee Candle or at the Garlic Festival. Sally was a die hard Boston Red Sox fan, she loved going to Fenway as well as watching games on TV. She enjoyed the Red Sox and Yankee rivalry, especially trash talking her coworkers and writing messages in chalk on her Coventry neighbor Newt's driveway after the sox won. Sally never left the house without her hair and makeup being done, she was proud of her appearance and always looked like a lady. Sally loved going antiquing, especially in Putnum - much to her daughter's dismay one mother's day. She enjoyed collecting depression glass and antique relics. Sally loved music and attended many many concerts with her friend Shannon over the years. Music was always playing from the stereo... Favorites included the Rolling Stones, Frank Sinatra, the Eagles, Tom Petty, Garth Brooks and Fleetwood Mac. Other favorites of Sally included farmers markets, girls nights, Putney Winery and wine in general, hydrangeas, Downton Abbey, Gotham, circus peanuts, black licorice and group texts with the girls as well as playing multiple games of yahtzee on her phone. Although Sally is gone physically, she lives on in the hearts and personalities of her daughters who continue to make her proud as she watches from above. Friends may call at the Ahern Funeral Home 111 Main St. Rt. 4 Unionville on Friday (July 17) from 5:00 – 8:00pm at 8:00pm a short prayer service will follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Lung Association
55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.