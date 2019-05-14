Home

Sally J. Bergner, 80, of Manchester, CT died Sunday May 12, 2019. Born in Yardley, PA to the late Harris Harper and Alice Kellett Brown at the Kellett Farm, she was a life-long resident of NJ, residing in Hightstown for 18 years then Cranbury then relocated to CT. Sally is survived by her children Alice Bergner, Ann Walsh and George Bergner; daughter-in-law LeeAnn Bergner, and former son-in-law Joseph Walsh; her grandchildren Katie Bergner, Evan and Emily Walsh, Harrison Harper Walsh, and John Scott Bergner. She is also survived by her sister Nancianne Parrella and her two daughters Amy and Lisa; her 'son' Kelo whom lived with their family for one year from Paraguay, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Marlyn Hughes. She was active with the America Field Organization, through which Kelo came into her life. Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester, CT on Wednesday, May 15th from 4:00-7:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, 1800 Hamilton Ave. Trenton, NJ on Thursday, May 16th at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Manchester Manor Recreation Fund 385 West Center Street, Manchester, CT 06040. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019
