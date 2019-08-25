Home

Sally Clark Hart


1954 - 2019
Sally Clark Hart Obituary
Sally Clark Hart, 64, of Wethersfield, died peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019 at her home. Born on August 19, 1954 in Dallas, Texas to the late Mark I. Hart Jr. and Marcia "Mush" (Strickland) Hart. She graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1972 and went-on to graduate with honors from Dental Hygiene School at UCONN Farmington. She worked for many local dentists including Dr. Hinchey until she retired in July 2017. Sally will be lovingly remembered by her brother Peter Hart and sister-in-law Julie Hart of Stamford. She will forever be missed by her niece Holly Hart and nephews Cody and Will Hart. Boy, did she love her dogs! Rescue Labradors were her passion and she always took great pleasure in caring-for the dogs of neighbors and friends. The family requests that donations be made in the memory of Sally Clark Hart to the Labrador Retriever Rescue-CT, Inc. P.O. Box 592 Essex, CT (860) 767-0381 www.labrescuect.org. A celebration of Sally's life will take place in November and the family will announce the Sunday before in the Hartford Courant.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2019
