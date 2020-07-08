Sally Gershel Title, 85, a lifelong resident of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 after a short illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Samuel Hartman Title, in 2012. Sally was born on April 9, 1935 to George and Sally Gershel. She graduated from The Oxford School and attended Hood College in Frederick, MD. After raising three children, Sally worked as a realtor until her retirement in 2017. She was a member of the Harford Jewish Community Center, Tumblebrook Country Club and Congregation Beth Israel. Sally served on the boards of the Mandell JCC, Jewish Family Services of Greater Hartford, the Connecticut Valley Girl Scouts and Mount Sinai Hospital, where she volunteered for 45 years. Sally is survived by her three children, David and wife Laurie of Fairfield, Diane Title Harris and husband Roger of Overland Park, KS, and Betty Title Feigenbaum and husband Seth of West Hartford. She is survived by nine grandchildren: Russell, Sarah and Robin Title; Kimberly Harris Melvan, Nathan Harris and Chelsea Harris Havercamp; Dana Feigenbaum Jackson and Max and Maya Feigenbaum, and three great-grandchildren, Hank and Liam Melvan and Thayer Harris as well as several nieces and nephews and many close friends. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elaine Title Lowengard. Sally was predeceased by her brother, George Falk Gershel, Jr. and a grandson, Jack Title. A private graveside service was held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Beth Israel, West Hartford, CT. Please visit www.weinsteinmortuary.com
to sign the guest book for Sally.