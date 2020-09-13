Sally (Russo) Gionfriddo, 68, of Cape Coral, Florida, formerly of Newington, CT, passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2020. Sally was born on April 28, 1952 in Floridia, Sicily to the late Salvatore and Maria Russo. Sally enjoyed spending time with her beloved partner of 30 years and best friend, Bill Trapp, and their treasured dog, Missy. Sally is survived by her daughter, Carrie Knight and son-in-law Jason Knight of Baltimore, MD; two siblings, Marisa Roy and Peter Russo; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215. No formal services are planned at this time.