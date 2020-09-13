1/
Sally Gionfriddo
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally (Russo) Gionfriddo, 68, of Cape Coral, Florida, formerly of Newington, CT, passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2020. Sally was born on April 28, 1952 in Floridia, Sicily to the late Salvatore and Maria Russo. Sally enjoyed spending time with her beloved partner of 30 years and best friend, Bill Trapp, and their treasured dog, Missy. Sally is survived by her daughter, Carrie Knight and son-in-law Jason Knight of Baltimore, MD; two siblings, Marisa Roy and Peter Russo; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215. No formal services are planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
1056 NE 7th Terrace
Cape Coral, FL 33909
(239) 242-0909
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved