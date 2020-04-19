|
|
On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Sally M. Raducha, 95, was called to eternal life at the Jerome Home in New Britain. Born in New Britain on January 19, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Joseph & Victoria (Traczyk) Mikolajczyk. She was a lifelong resident of New Britain where she was a devoted communicant of Holy Cross Church and served many years with their Ladies Guild. Prior to retirement, she was employed with UCONN Health Care, giving many years of dedicated service. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Walter Raducha in 1999. Left to honor and cherish her memory are her children Allen Raducha and his partner Jean of Avon, Thomas Raducha and his wife Debbie of Cheshire, and Patricia Gruden of Barkhampsted, a sister Antoinette Pietraszewski of New Britain, and six grandchildren. Currently, all services will be private and a special memorial will be scheduled at a time to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill in New Britain. To share a memory or words of comfort with her family, please visit us on line at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020