Sally (Affannato) Nettis, 86 of Middletown, CT passed away peacefully at the Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by her family on May 31, 2020. She was born in Middletown, CT on August 29,1933. After she was born she and her parents relocated to Boston. She attended Boston schools and Fisher Jr. College. She was the only daughter of Jack and Sadie Affannato who are both deceased. Sally moved to Middletown after her marriage to Patsy P. Nettis on May 22, 1954. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. She was a full-time mother to four children and involved herself in all of their school and extracurricular activities. She was a member of the Middletown Emblem #452 Club, Italian Society Women's Auxiliary. Sally enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting making things for her family and friends.She especially took pride in her traditional Italian cooking and compiled a cookbook of family favorites to pass on to future generations. The deep love and devotion she had for her family is evident by the saying,"Family Comes First". She is survived by her four loving children, Patti and husband John Deegan, John Nettis and wife Sue, Carrie Nettis, Philip Nettis and wife Lisa. Grandchildren Jonna-Lynn Deegan and husband Alex Cruz, Justin Deegan and wife Elise Gates, Matthew and Kim Nettis, Christopher and Kaitlyn Nettis, Vincent and Nicholas Nettis. Great-grandchildren Kayleen Giana Deegan and Alex "Buddy" Cruz. She is survived by the many Nettis nephews and nieces who all adored her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 8th at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian Church, Middletown. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Sebastian Church, 155 Washington St, Middletown, CT, 06457 or to Xavier High School, 181 Randolph Rd, Middletown, CT, 06457 or to Mercy High School, 1740 Randolph Rd, Middletown, CT, 06457.



