Sally (Moses) Raymond. We are praising Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, who in his divine wisdom, called our precious mother, Sally Moses Raymond to rest by his side, in eternal glory, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Sally was born September 24,1930 in Hartford, to the late Lottie (Bailey) Moses and George Fred Moses. She lived most of her childhood in Vernon. Following the premature death of her mother Lottie when Sally was only 6 years old, she especially loved spending her summers in Torrington with her brother and sister- in- law, Stuart and Hazel Abeling and their children, Daryle, and Theodore and Janice Abeling. Sally greatly treasured precious family gatherings with her sister Beatrice Hall of Southington, and her four children, Lee Hall, Joy McCarty, Brian and Brad Hall and their extended families. Many special times were also spent with her many cousins, The Fancher Family in Winsted. Sally cherished her relationships with her two daughters, Denise Riopelle of Manchester, and Paula Raymond of Bloomfield, and her loving grandson, Jonathan and Jessica Riopelle and her beautiful great granddaughter Cassidy Rose Riopelle all of New Bedford, MA. The loving bond and wonderful memories they each shared with her, will be forever etched in their hearts. Sally had a dedicated career spanning 30 years including bookkeeper at Westown Pharmacy, Head Teller at Hartford National Bank, Executive Secretary at Mal Tool & Engineering, all in Manchester, as well as Executive Secretary at Capital Region Education Council in Bloomfield. We offer our deepest gratitude for the exceptional, family like care Sally received throughout her many years at Vernon Manor Healthcare Center. We pray, Our Lord will infuse all the staff with health, strength, and encouragement during these hard times. Besides her parents, Sally was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Stuart and Hazel Abeling; her sister Beatrice Hall, and her three nephews, Theodore, and Daryle Abeling, and Lee Hall. Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Living God, 199 Deming Street, Manchester. Burial is private. Face coverings are required for the calling hours and services.