Sally S. Szoka, 94, of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Szoka passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Suffield House. Born March 5, 1925 in Suffield daughter of the late Frank and Amelia (Kreczko) Samsel she had lived in Suffield all her life, she graduated from Suffield High School in 1943. Sally was employed by Suffield Academy as an administrative assistant before retiring. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Suffield, a long-time member of the Suffield Country Club where she enjoyed playing golf and bridge, and she enjoyed reading. She is survived by a daughter, Celeste Modzelesky and her husband Tom of Suffield; a sister, Ann Samsel Nai of Windsor Locks; three grandchildren, Amy Beaudoin and her husband Bryan, Tom Modzelesky, III, Matthew Szoka; two great grandchildren, Zander Szoka and Bridgette Beaudoin; she was predeceased by a son, Ronald J. Szoka; four siblings, Anthony and John Samsel, Jean Samsel Kita, Rowena Samsel Szoka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM, at Sacred Heart Church, 246 Mountain Rd., Suffield. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Suffield Community Aid, 450 South St., Suffield, CT 06078. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 28, 2019