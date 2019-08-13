Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
690 Woodtick Road
Wolcott, CT 06716-2519
(203) 879-2246
WOLCOTT- Sally (Jonaitis) Vidziunas, 92, formerly of Wolcott, died on, August 8, 2019 at West Hartford Health & Rehabilitation Center where she lived for the last ten years. She is survived by several nieces and nephews including her niece and caretaker Lisa Jonaitis of Bristol. Lisa would like to extend a very special thank you to all the staff of West Hartford Health & Rehab for taking such wonderful care of her aunt for so many years. Calling hours will be Friday, August 16th from 1 to 3 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 690 Woodtick Rd in Wolcott followed by graveside services at 3:30 pm in the Lithuanian Cemetery in Waterbury. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for more information.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 13, 2019
