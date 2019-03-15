Home

Salvador "Salvy" Moreno

Salvador Moreno, 46, passed away unexpectedly March 7, 2019 in his hometown of Springfield Massachusetts. Salvy was a beloved son, father, brother, husband and friend. He was born on the 12th of February, 1972 in Puerto Rico to mother Luz Eniel Figueroa Cruz and the late Santos Moreno. He is survived by his mom Luz Figueroa, his wife Vilmary Moreno, his son Rocky Alvarado Moreno, his sisters Maria Moreno and Coral Figueroa, and his brothers, Santos Moreno, Hector Moreno and Jose Figueroa, as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family. Salvy was loved by all and will be deeply missed by his family. He leaves behind many wonderful memories to cherish. Please join us for funeral services which will be held this Saturday March 16, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at De Leon Funeral Home, 104 Main st, Hartford CT 06106
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2019
