Salvatore A. Cancellieri, 73, of Plainville, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of Catherine (Ploszaj), with whom he celebrated 42 years on marriage in June. Born in Siracusa, Italy, on December 23, 1946, he was one of five children to the late Vincenzo and Salvatrice (Cassia) Cancellieri. They immigrated to the U.S. when Sal was 11, and settled in Hartford where Sal was educated, graduating from Bulkeley High School. He earned his degree in Engineering from UCONN, and worked as a mechanical engineer and research and design for Legrand/Wiremold in West Hartford until his retirement. He was a resident of Newington, before settling in Plainville shortly after his marriage to Cathy over 40 years ago. Sal was a sports enthusiast, sharing a passion for skiing with his wife that they passed on to their girls, and rarely missed an opportunity to be on in the stands or on the sidelines of their sporting events. He remained proud of his Italian heritage throughout his life, growing his own flourishing vegetable garden, cooking for his family, watching his home country play soccer on TV, and was a member of the Sons of Italy. Sal created many cherished memories and outdoor adventures for his family, including camping, trips to the beach, hosting backyard picnics, family road trips, scenic cruises, and a few cherished trips to Italy and Sicily, or taking in the scenery on a motorcycle ride, He was a longtime member at St. Dominic Church in Southington, where he participated in the ACTS program and the Men's Club. In addition to his wife, Cathy, he leaves his girls, Diana Gascon and her husband, Phil, Silvia Cancellieri-Adams and her husband, Jay and Valerie Cancellieri; his three grandchildren, Deacon, Landon and Isla; his brother, Joseph and his wife, Michelina; his sister, Rita Vernali and her husband, Dominic; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his father-in-law, Stan Ploszaj, and his sisters-in-law, Camilla Cancellieri, Carol Ploszaj, and Betty Franklin. He was predeceased by his brother, Paolo, his sister, Delia Pensiero and her husband, Ralph. Sal's family extends their appreciation to the I.C.U at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain and the Bliss 11 and Hospice Units at Hartford Hospital for their compassionate care and attention. Sal may be remembered with contributions to WJMJ Catholic Radio at www.ortv.org/WJMJ
Family and friends may gather in celebration of Sal's life on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m., meeting directly at St. Mary Church, 626 Willard Ave, Newington. Committal will follow at West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com