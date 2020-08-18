1/1
Salvatore A. Cancellieri
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvatore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salvatore A. Cancellieri, 73, of Plainville, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of Catherine (Ploszaj), with whom he celebrated 42 years on marriage in June. Born in Siracusa, Italy, on December 23, 1946, he was one of five children to the late Vincenzo and Salvatrice (Cassia) Cancellieri. They immigrated to the U.S. when Sal was 11, and settled in Hartford where Sal was educated, graduating from Bulkeley High School. He earned his degree in Engineering from UCONN, and worked as a mechanical engineer and research and design for Legrand/Wiremold in West Hartford until his retirement. He was a resident of Newington, before settling in Plainville shortly after his marriage to Cathy over 40 years ago. Sal was a sports enthusiast, sharing a passion for skiing with his wife that they passed on to their girls, and rarely missed an opportunity to be on in the stands or on the sidelines of their sporting events. He remained proud of his Italian heritage throughout his life, growing his own flourishing vegetable garden, cooking for his family, watching his home country play soccer on TV, and was a member of the Sons of Italy. Sal created many cherished memories and outdoor adventures for his family, including camping, trips to the beach, hosting backyard picnics, family road trips, scenic cruises, and a few cherished trips to Italy and Sicily, or taking in the scenery on a motorcycle ride, He was a longtime member at St. Dominic Church in Southington, where he participated in the ACTS program and the Men's Club. In addition to his wife, Cathy, he leaves his girls, Diana Gascon and her husband, Phil, Silvia Cancellieri-Adams and her husband, Jay and Valerie Cancellieri; his three grandchildren, Deacon, Landon and Isla; his brother, Joseph and his wife, Michelina; his sister, Rita Vernali and her husband, Dominic; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his father-in-law, Stan Ploszaj, and his sisters-in-law, Camilla Cancellieri, Carol Ploszaj, and Betty Franklin. He was predeceased by his brother, Paolo, his sister, Delia Pensiero and her husband, Ralph. Sal's family extends their appreciation to the I.C.U at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain and the Bliss 11 and Hospice Units at Hartford Hospital for their compassionate care and attention. Sal may be remembered with contributions to WJMJ Catholic Radio at www.ortv.org/WJMJ Family and friends may gather in celebration of Sal's life on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m., meeting directly at St. Mary Church, 626 Willard Ave, Newington. Committal will follow at West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Plainville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved