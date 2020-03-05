Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
(860) 668-7324
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Suffield, CT
Salvatore A. Villante


1930 - 2020
Salvatore A. Villante Obituary
Salvatore A. Villante, 89, of Suffield, beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Gaffney) Villante passed away at home Wednesday, March 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born June 3, 1930 in Jersey City, NJ son of the late Theodore and Anna (Ficarra) Villante. Before retiring he was employed by Precision Speed Manufacturing as a Quality Control Manager. In his free time he enjoyed racing stock cars at the old Riverside Park in Agawam and he enjoyed bowling. Besides his wife Betty, he is survived by a daughter, Judith Ann Kenney and her husband Paul Kenney, Jr. of Bridgewater, NJ; two grandchildren, Eric Paul Kenney and Erin Marie Beals and her husband William Beals; a brother-in-law, Jay Gaffney and his wife Joan of Austin, TX; a sister-in-law, Barbara Brown of West New York, NJ; a special cousin, Anne Ryan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Frank Villante. His family will receive friends Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield. Family and Friends may gather Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:000 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Suffield Community Aid, 450 South St., Suffield, CT 06078. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
