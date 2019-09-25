Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church
195 S. Main St
New Britain, CT
View Map
Salvatore Annino


1922. - 2019
Salvatore Annino Obituary
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Salvatore son of Annibale Annino and Sebastiana (DiDato) Annino on Monday, September 23, 2019. Salvatore was born in Melilli, Italy in February 2, 1922. He died at home in the arms of his loving and devoted wife of 70 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Saint Joseph Church, 195 S. Main St., New Britain, at 10:00 am. Entombment will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, New Britain. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday at 9:30 am. The hours for visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT 06053. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the at . To leave an online condolence and view the full obituary, please visit our website at www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 25, 2019
