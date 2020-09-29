Salvatore Anthony D'Amico of South Glastonbury CT, (formerly Wethersfield, CT), 80, husband of the late Rita Brown D'Amico passed away peacefully on Thursday, 9/24/2020 with his family by his side. Born April 7, 1940 in Benghazi Libya, and raised in Floridia, Sicily, He was the son of the late Pasquale and Sebastiana (Correnti) D'Amico. Sal came to the United States when he was 16 years old and enlisted in the US ARMY in 1959. During a demolition training in Germany in 1962, an explosion occurred causing a traumatic amputation of both hands as well as the loss of his eyesight. With the help of many and his own sheer determination he overcame all of his physical disabilities where he was able to do almost everything for himself. Despite the many physical challenges he endured, he persevered and went on to complete high school, attend college and then receive a Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Connecticut in 1972. After graduation he began his career as a clinical social worker with the Veterans Administration in Newington, working specifically with blind veterans and those with amputations. It was there that he met the love of his life, Rita and raised his daughters in Wethersfield CT where he lived for the next 36 years. They worked together for over 20 years until both retiring from the VA. He is survived by his four daughters, Ann Kondracki and children Lauren and Michael, Nora Walters (Clayton) and children Jack, Maxwell and Mason, Dina Conley (Mark) and children Natalie (Nick), Lindsey and Patrick, Stacy Mascheck (Mark) and children Grace, Carson, Jillian and Charlotte as well as two great grandchildren, Atlas and Violet Petrone. He is also survived by his brother Aldo D'Amico (Claire) and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. His is predeceased by his wife Rita B. D'Amico, his brother Joseph D'Amico and sister Francis (D'Amico) Coco. A mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday October 1, 2020 at 11:00 am, St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at Saint James Church, 767 Elm Street, Rocky Hill, followed by burial in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers please send donation to the Institute for the Blind, 120 Holcomb St, Hartford, CT 06112 or Wounded Warriors
Project, 370 7th Ave Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001