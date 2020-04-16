Home

Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Salvatore B. Musumeci

Salvatore B. Musumeci Obituary
Salvatore Musumeci, 80, of Berlin, passed peacefully on April 13th, 2020. Born to Sebastiano and Rosa (Cavarra) Musumeci in Priolo Gargallo, Italy, Salvatore moved to the United States and worked for Tilcon (Tomasso) for many years before starting his own successful jewelry business. Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing with his nephews, was an avid fan of his favorite soccer team AC Milan, and enjoyed stopping into the Generale Ameglio club to share an espresso with his friends. He had a passion for gardening, and was especially proud of his delicious tomatoes and gigantic watermelons. More than anything, Salvatore was a generous and deeply caring man, endlessly dedicated to his family. He was happiest when spending time surrounded by those he loved. He is survived by his devoted wife of 33 years Elena; his daughter Rosa and her fiancé Paul Perrelli; sister Antonia Marchese; and loving nieces and nephews here and in Italy that brought him great joy and comfort, especially Rosalinda and Michael Castro and Angela and Gianfranco Cacciola. There are no calling hours, and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to at michaeljfox.org. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Salvatore with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020
