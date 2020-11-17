1/1
Salvatore Bonola
1938 - 2020
Salvatore Bonola, age 81, of Harwinton, CT passed away on November 15, 2020 with his family by his side. Salvatore was born on December 23, 1938 in New Britain, CT to the late Salvatore and Ersilia (Pasina )Bonola. He graduated from New Britain High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. He was employed as a New Britain police officer and spent 26 years with Pratt and Whitney. He also served as Director of Public Works and an Alderman for the City of New Britain. He loved spending time fishing, volunteering in politics and tending to his bountiful garden. His greatest joy was watching all of his grandchildren's numerous sporting events. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Melanie (Tronsky) Bonola whom he married on November 16, 1963, his daughter, Sandra Bonola of Burlington, CT, his daughter, Wendy Bonola of Burlington, CT, his sister, Nellie Procko of New Britain, CT, his many nieces and nephews, his beloved grandchildren, Griffin, Cassidy, Noah, Mason and Avery and his loving kitty companion, Shadow. Visitation hours will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00AM at New Britain Memorial and Donald Sagarino Funeral Home located at 444 Farmington Avenue, New Britain, CT followed by a graveside ceremony at Saint Mary's Cemetery, 1141 Stanley Street, New Britain, CT. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For directions and online tributes please visit www.NewBritainSagarino.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
8602290444
