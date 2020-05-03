Salvatore Salvato, 88, born April 11, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY, passed away April 29, 2020, after a long illness. He was the son of the late Anthony and Angelina (Imondi) Salvato. A graduate of City College of New York, he earned a degree in Civil Engineering. He served 8 years in the Army Reserves, in the Army Corps of Engineers and received a Certificate of Commendation for superior service in relief operations, following Hurricane Betsy in 1965. He worked many years for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. Salvatore enjoyed traveling and was a human GPS before GPS existed, offering directions and maps to give the safest, direct route to a destination. He was a lifetime member of the BPOE Lodge 2060 and served as Exalted Ruler in 1987-88, planning many successful functions. Salvatore is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Dorothy (Palazzolo) Salvato, his loving daughter Lori and her husband Allan Shaer and his cherished granddaughters, Christina, Maria and Allayna Shaer, as well as John's daughter, Nichole Salvato. He also leaves his brother Vito Salvato and companion Linda Bener of Bondville, VT, his cousin Charles Mannino and his wife JoAnn of Sugarloaf, NY, his sister-in-law Catherine Ciaravino of Wethersfield and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. He was sadly predeceased by his son John. Salvatore's family thanks the HHCH nurses and caregivers for their loving care who became like part of his family. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.