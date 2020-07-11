1/
Salvatore Castro
1953 - 2020
Salvatore Castro 67, beloved husband of Maria (Vinci) Castro passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Sal was born May 11, 1953 in Sicily, Italy son of Giuseppe & Alfia (Torrisi) Castro. He enjoyed Engine Model Making and worked for Clarks Communications. Along with his wife Maria he's survived by his father Giuseppe Castro: his two sons Giuseppe Castro of Manchester and Sebastiano Castro and his wife Jessica of Tulsa, OK: and a sister Carmela Castro, of Sicily, Italy. Sal was predeceased by his mother Alfia. Family and friends are invited Wednesday July 15th to the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester, for a period of visitation from 9:30-11:30 am followed by the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 12 Noon in St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery. For condolences online please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. James Church
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
