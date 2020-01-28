Home

D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:30 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
1941 - 2020
Salvatore Cicero, Sr., 78, of Glastonbury, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of Tina (Caramma) Cicero. Born in Siracusa, Sicily, Italy on November 11, 1941, he was the son of the late Concetto and Francesca (Lantieri) Cicero. He was the owner of Franklin Hardware in Hartford. Besides his wife of 54 years, Salvatore is survived by a son, Salvatore Cicero, Jr. and his wife Katie of Colchester, a daughter, Annette Huesmann of Colchester, three grandchildren, Ryan, Joshua and Brandan, four brothers, Aldo, Sebastiano, Mario and Roberto Cicero and two sisters Francesca Calderone and Giovanna Santangelo. He was predeceased by two brothers, Giuseppe and Nino Cicero. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday (January 29th) at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. A prayer service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the funeral chapel at the conclusion of calling hours. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Salvatore's name can be made to the , 825 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or The , 5 Brookside Dr, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 28, 2020
