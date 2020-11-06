We lost a great man today. Salvatore (Sal) DiFabio, 90, of New Hartford, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Tina by his side. Born October 5, 1930 to the late Frank and Nancy (DiMattia) DiFabio. Sal was born with a love of anything mechanical. At the age of 5 he played in a nearby junk yard taking apart car parts. By the age of 6 he was taking the cars apart. During World War II from the age of 16 he helped his Dad repair friends and neighbors car engines in their garage at their home in Hartford's South End. He got $10.00 per car. After High School and odd jobs he joined the Connecticut Air National Guard. Married to the late Gladys Martone DiFabio they moved to Farmington, built his house and fathered four children. He became a founding member of the East Farmington Fire Department. He worked for 12 years at Kaman Helicopter Experimental Machine shop as well as part time at Skillcraft Machine Tool in West Hartford. In the 1970's Sal bought Skillcraft. He sold the company in the 1990's to the current owner while still enjoying driving the company truck making deliveries, mostly to Pratt and Whitney. He always said his very first and last jobs were driving a truck which he loved. In the 1980's Sal and Tina built their home in New Hartford and also his dream, a big separate barn to house and work on his many projects which including restoring many beautiful cars (such as a 1929 Model A Cabriolet, a 1966 Mustang convertible and many more). He then got into restoring airplanes like his 1940 Aeronca trainer, a Cessna and finally built a beautiful RV12 "kit plane" which took him 7 1/2 years. He got his pilot's license in his 70's and his great love was figuring out what makes planes fly. Flying them not so much. Sal is survived by his much loved wife, Tina, his four wonderful children, Barbara Lagana and husband Al of Niantic, Richard DiFabio and wife Jody of Unionville, Susan Hannan and husband Mike of San Antonio, Texas, Janet Buss and husband Gary of Blacksburg, Virginia, his sisters Fran D'Abate of Farmington and Rocky Hill, Jessica Iwamoto of Michigan, his step children Joni Day and husband Jim of Canton, Carol Rose and husband Steve of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Sandy Anasoulis of Norfolk, and Bob Anasoulis and wife Michelle of North Haven, ten special grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, seven nieces and nephews, and many, many great friends and car/airplane buddies as well as over twelve surrogate sons who he advised and mentored through the years. He was "Uncle Sal" to many and never missed meeting his "breakfast buddies". He was predeceased by sister Lucy and brother in law Jimmy Morelli, nephew Robert Morelli, brother in law Bob D'Abate, and former wife, Gladys (Martone) DiFabio all of Farmington. Funeral services and burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. The family wishes to thank Hartford Heath Care at home and the many aides, nurses and therapists who faithfully cared for his needs. Donations in his honor may be made to the charity of your choice
