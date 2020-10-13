1/1
Salvatore DiNatale
1926 - 2020
Salvatore DiNatale, 94, of West Hartford, husband of the late Ana V. DiNatale, was united with his beloved wife of 58 years on October 11, 2020. He passed peacefully in his home, surrounded by family. Salvatore was born on January 6, 1926, in Floridia, Sicily, to Giuseppe and Giuseppa (Fiume) DiNatale. Salvatore is survived by his three children, Clarisa J. Cardone and her husband Victor, Mariela J. DiNatale, and Joseph F. DiNatale and his wife Janine. He also leaves behind his five loving grandchildren, Victoria, Salvatore Cardone and his wife Sarah, Giana, Sofia, and Anabella DiNatale, as well as his sister Antonietta D'Agostino and brother-in-law Sebastiano, brother Vincenzo DiNatale and sister-in-law Carol, along with many nieces, nephews and family friends. He is previously deceased by his sister Giuseppina and brother-in-law Giuseppe Maltese. Many thanks to Athena Hospice, especially Angela who helped us through this difficult time. Calling hours will be held at Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford on Thursday, (October 15), from 9:30am-10:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00am at St. Brigid/St. Gianna Parish, West Hartford. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Salvatore's name can be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 13, 2020.
