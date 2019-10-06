Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Salvatore Failla Obituary
Salvatore Failla, 85, beloved husband of Teresa (Pugliara) Failla of Farmington, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Born in Italy, he owned and operated Universal Masonry until his retirement. In addition to his wife, he will also be greatly missed by a son, Santino (Beth) Failla of NV, daughter, Maria (Rick) Denison of OH, and, daughter, Claudia (Rick) Kemmerer of West Hartford, four grandchildren, Danielle Failla, Zachary Failla, Shelby Denison, Luc Kemmerer, and an extended family. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, 10:30am-1:00pm, at the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, with a Funeral Home Prayer Service at 1:00pm. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. For complete obituary, directions and online messages, visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
