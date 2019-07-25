Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:45 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Salvatore George Piazza

Salvatore George Piazza, 80 of Rocky Hill, CT, entered into eternal peace on Saturday (July 20, 2019). He was born in Hartford, son of the late Francesca Piazza and Angelo Piazza. He spent the majority of his life in the Rocky Hill community and was a member of St. James church. He was a retired small business owner of S&K Security. Sal loved spending time with his family, cooking, gardening, camping and boating. He also enjoyed vacationing with his predeseased wife of 47 years, Kathleen A. Piazza. Sal leaves behind his three loving children, Louis Piazza ,Nicholas and wife Monica Piazza, and Marlene Piazza; four adoring grandchildren Angela Piazza, Victoria Piazza, Isabella Piazza and Nadia Piazza; one great granddaugher Ariana Nallbani, his loving and devoted sisters Marie Lepko and Joanne Piazza. He will also be missed by all of his dear nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Salvatore is a Veteran and proudly served his country in both the United States Air Force and United States Army. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:45am at Rose Hill Funeral Home in Rocky Hill, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 25, 2019
