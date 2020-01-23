Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore J. Leone

Salvatore J. Leone, 66, of West Hartford, died on Friday, January 17, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, January 25 from 10-11:00 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. concluding with military honors. He will be laid to rest privately in the CT State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT. For a complete obituary, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 23, 2020
