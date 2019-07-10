Salvatore J. Oddo "Uncle Sam", 77, passed away with his wife by his side at Philip Hulitar Hospice on June 29, 2019 after battling with Dementia for 3 years. Sal was the loving, devoted husband of Marilyn (DeForest, Briere) Oddo for over 16 years. Born in Sicily on November 30, 1941, he was the son of the late Giovanna (D'Agusta) and Giuseppe Oddo. Sal served in the Army National Guards from 1960-1964 and worked at Riverside Health Care Center in East Hartford, CT for 28 years. He was the Director of Engineering and retired in 2016. Sal was a big New York Yankee fan and enjoyed collecting baseball cards. He loved working out in his yard for hours. A special thank you to the staff of Hope Health Visiting Nurses and Hope Health Hospice Care for taking excellent care of Sal. Salvatore had recently moved to Attleboro, MA from South Windsor, CT (formerly of Windsor Locks, CT). He leaves two sons: Joseph Oddo and his wife Lynn of West Hartford, CT; John Oddo and his wife Andrea of Windsor Locks, CT. Sal will be missed by his four grandchildren: Angela Wilkens, Kyle Oddo, Alyssa Oddo and Brian Oddo. He is also survived by two brothers, Leo Oddo of Southington, CT and Peter Oddo of West Hartford, CT¸ sister-in law Brenda DeForest of Attleboro, MA, Donna (DeForest) Rowan of Mapleville, RI, brother-in-law John DeForest of North Attleboro, MA, brother-in-law Dennis DeForest of Hillsborough, NH, mother-in-law Elizabeth (DeForest) Briere and her husband Robert Briere of Lincoln, RI. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his longtime friend, Michael Cangemi. Sal is predeceased by his sister Nicoletta Casto and his sister Teresa DeLisa and his stepson Steven Robert Briere. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 12th @ 1pm at Riverside Healthcare, 745 Main Street, East Hartford, CT. Burial will be private. Donations may be made in Sal's memory to: Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 10, 2019