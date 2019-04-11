On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, Salvatore J. Ribera, born in Hartford, CT passed peacefully in Boca Raton, Florida at age 93. Sal was a loving husband of 63 years and a devoted father. He is survived by his wife Pauline, his three children Cheryl Harris, Holly Lane and Joseph Ribera, his son-in-law Jim Harris, his daughter-in-law Monica Ribera, and five grandchildren David Harris, Heather Garzero (husband Alex), Taylor Lane, Trevor Lane and Tyler Ribera. He is also survived by his sisters Angela, Rose Marie, Joyce, his brother Mark and many nieces and nephews. He lived with the utmost integrity, wore his heart on his sleeve, lived life to the fullest and always put his family first. Sal was so proud of his Italian heritage and loved nothing more than telling stories with family and friends sharing a bottle of wine. He played golf until he was 90, was a big fan of the Yankees and Giants and loved playing cards, especially with his five grandchildren. He was a proud Marine Corps Veteran of World War II, a longtime salesman for General Electric and enjoyed spending time in Florida and CT after his retirement in 1989. Memorial contributions may be made in Sal's memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/salvatoreribera. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday (April 16) at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Entombment with full military honors will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday from 4 – 7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield, CT. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2019