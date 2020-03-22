Home

Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Salvatore M. Buccheri


1938 - 2020
Salvatore M. Buccheri Obituary
Salvatore M. Buccheri, 81, of Stafford Springs, CT, and formerly of Winsted, CT, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born in Hartford, CT on October 21, 1938, and retired from Aetna having worked in security. Salvatore is survived by his two children, Debbie Buccheri and Mark Buccheri and his wife Karen; and two grandsons, Nicholas and Anthony. There will be no services. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020
