Salvatore Menta, 75, of West Hartford, CT, passed away on Thanksgiving Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. The world has lost a great man and Heaven has gained a warrior. Born March 27, 1945 to the late Michalangelo Menta and Paola Ganci Menta in Cassaro, Italy, he was a resident of West Hartford for over 50 years. Sal was known as "Sal the Barber" and had a passion for all his customers and was known first and foremost as a family man and the forever love of his life, wife Lucy Menta of 50 years. His other true joy in life were his grandchildren, Lauren Pileski, John Pileski, Kevin Pileski, and Ella Baumgarten. Sal worked as a Barber for over 40 years, starting in Italy and then became a citizen in 1972 and opened his Barbershop in West Hartford, CT. Anyone who met Sal would remember him for his wonderful characteristics, always smiling and joking around, a great Husband, Father, Grandfather, an honorable man, a great friend, a good person to all. In addition to his wife, Lucy, Sal is survived by his daughters: Paola Pileski; son-in-law, Steven J. Pileski; and Sofia Baumgarten; son-in-law, Eric Baumgarten. Sal also has many siblings: Vincenzo Menta of Newington, CT and Michael Menta (deceased), Luigi Menta (deceased), Luciano Menta (deceased), Joseph Menta (deceased), and Carmela Menta (deceased). He is also survived by many sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Sal will forever be loved and remembered by his family, friends and all who knew him. There will be a church service on Thursday, December 3rd at 11am Saint Mark the Evangelist Church 467 Quaker Lane West Hartford, CT 06110. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are required. A Graveside service will be held preceding the church at Rose Hill Cemetery 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill, CT 06067 To leave online condolences, please visit www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
.