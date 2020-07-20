Salvatore "Uncle Sam" P. Carabetta, 94, husband of Carol Carabetta, died peacefully at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born in Meriden on March 27, 1926 during the Great Depression, he was the son of the late Ralph and Victoria Carabetta. He was a lifelong Meriden resident and had graduated from the State Trade School. Uncle Sam was the founder of Carabetta Brothers Builders with his brothers, and in his eyes he never retired. He, along with his brothers, built thousands of apartment units throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. He was a proud veteran of World War II, having served with the U.S. Army Air Force in the South Pacific. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Uncle Sam along with his brother, Joe were the Grand Marshalls of the Memorial Day Parade. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, raising horses, collecting 4 leaf clovers and making wine. Besides his wife, he is survived by his four daughters, Sharon Carabetta Jodon of Meriden, Rosie Pudvah of Meriden, Diane Castro of Meriden and Sue Tully and her husband Larry of Old Saybrook and six grandchildren, Mike Lemay, Ed and Matt Pudvah, Tina Dumaine, Siobhan Harvey and LJ Tully. He is also survived by eleven great grandchildren, Mikey and Hunter Lemay; Paulie, Dylan and Hannah Dumaine; Josh, Jacob and Jenna Tully; Donyel, Makynli and Luci Harvey. Also left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Joe Carabetta and Donald Logodicio and several nieces and nephews. Uncle Sam was predeceased by his son, Salvatore ("Sammy") Carabetta Jr.; his grandson, Peter Lemay; his son-in-law, George Jodon; four sisters, Josie Sartini, Rosie Marcellino,, Katie Macchietto and Carmel Tricarico; and three brothers, Ralph ("Sonny"), Dick and Mike. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus. Burial with military honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com
.