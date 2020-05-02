Salvatore Pantano, 91, of Hartford, beloved husband of Antonina (Bazzano) Pantano, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born on November 20, 1928 in Canicattini Bagni, Sicily, the son of the late Emanuele and Lucia (Golino) Pantano. He came to the United States in 1966 and has lived in Hartford. Prior to his retirement in 1990, Salvatore was employed at the Connecticut Spring & Stamping Corp. in Farmington for over 23 years. From a young age and for as long as he could, his passion was designing shoes, a master of his craft known by his family and friends as "Scapparu". In addition to his wife, Salvatore leaves his son and daughter in law Emanuel "Manny" and Kim Pantano of Vernon; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Lucia and Michael Ferguson of Texas, and Josephine and Joseph Albanese of Texas; his five cherished grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael and Anthony Albanese, and Chelsey and Christopher Pantano, as well as two great grandchildren, Dominic and Joseph Cuyle. He also leaves his sisters, Mary Matrone, and Concetta Salemi. Salvatore was predeceased by his twin sister Paolina, and his siblings, Sebastiano, Paolo, Santo, Rosalia and Serafina. Salvatore will be dearly missed by his family. Funeral services and burial are private. To view services online, go to http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/53711035 at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 or at any time in the next 90 days thereafter. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 2, 2020.