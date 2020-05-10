Salvatore Robert Italia, 80, of Wilton Manors, FL, passed away on May 5, 2020, in Charlottesville, VA. Salvatore was born on December 13, 1939, in Hartford, Connecticut, to the late Pasquale and Rose Iqcino Italia. Robert graduated from Trinity University, University of Connecticut, and University of Hartford. He was a teacher of languages, and later became Chairman of the Language Department in Windsor, Connecticut. In addition to his parents, Salvatore was preceded in death by his brother Sebastian Italia, and his sister Sally Italia. Salvatore is survived by his husband Joseph Walter Gilbert, and his sister Rose Italia. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity University, University of Connecticut, University of Harford, or Yale University. Condolences may be sent to the family through nostalgiaposters@aol.com or by phone 860-595-6326. www.teaguefuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.