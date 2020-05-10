Salvatore R. Italia
1939 - 2020
Salvatore Robert Italia, 80, of Wilton Manors, FL, passed away on May 5, 2020, in Charlottesville, VA. Salvatore was born on December 13, 1939, in Hartford, Connecticut, to the late Pasquale and Rose Iqcino Italia. Robert graduated from Trinity University, University of Connecticut, and University of Hartford. He was a teacher of languages, and later became Chairman of the Language Department in Windsor, Connecticut. In addition to his parents, Salvatore was preceded in death by his brother Sebastian Italia, and his sister Sally Italia. Salvatore is survived by his husband Joseph Walter Gilbert, and his sister Rose Italia. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity University, University of Connecticut, University of Harford, or Yale University. Condolences may be sent to the family through nostalgiaposters@aol.com or by phone 860-595-6326. www.teaguefuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 10, 2020
I was so sad to see that Mr. Italia has passed away. He was my Spanish teacher at Windsor High. I graduated in 1976. I loved his sense of humor and the way he cared about his students. For extra credit I helped him with little errands. He would tell me about his travels. Loved hearing about all the places he visited. My thoughts and prayers are with his husband and family.
Elaine
Student
May 10, 2020
I was so sorry to see "Mr. Italia's" obituary today. He was one of my favorite people in high school (WHS '85). Always dressed in a suit and tie and always offering a smile and encouraging words (in French, of course). Loved to see the camaraderie and joking between he and Mrs. Johanson. He definitely inspired me and my love of the French language. My sympathy and prayers are offered to his husband and family.
Lisa Bertoline Giliberto
Student
