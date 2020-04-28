|
Salvatore Russo, 97, of Manchester, CT passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020. Born in East Hartford, son of the late Rafaela and Concetta (Bascetta) Russo. Sal was a Lather for over 40 years and retired from the American Plasterer's Association. He was also a member of the Wood Wire & Metal Lathing Local 78. Sal's passion was golf. He was a long time member of the Tallwood Country Club in Hebron, CT. He was predeceased by his beloved son Ralph and eight siblings. He leaves his sister, Gladys and Jack Dowd of Newington, CT and brother, Fred Russo of West Hartford, CT and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to Diane and Ron Cote of Manchester, CT for their devotion, care and support throughout the years. Sal thought of them as family. Due to the current circumstances there will be no services. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020