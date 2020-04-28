Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore Russo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salvatore Russo, 97, of Manchester, CT passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020. Born in East Hartford, son of the late Rafaela and Concetta (Bascetta) Russo. Sal was a Lather for over 40 years and retired from the American Plasterer's Association. He was also a member of the Wood Wire & Metal Lathing Local 78. Sal's passion was golf. He was a long time member of the Tallwood Country Club in Hebron, CT. He was predeceased by his beloved son Ralph and eight siblings. He leaves his sister, Gladys and Jack Dowd of Newington, CT and brother, Fred Russo of West Hartford, CT and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to Diane and Ron Cote of Manchester, CT for their devotion, care and support throughout the years. Sal thought of them as family. Due to the current circumstances there will be no services. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -