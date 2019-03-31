Resources More Obituaries for Salvatore Privitera Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Salvatore S. Privitera

Obituary Condolences Flowers Salvatore S. Privitera, 94, of North Port, FL died peacefully at home March 18, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. He was born October 15, 1924 in Hartford, CT to Sebastian and Gaetana Privitera. On June 25, 1949 he married Dorothea U. Lenane. Their love for each other lasted 72 years and in 2018 they celebrated 70 years of marriage. He was a father and friend to their children Mark and Cynthia who both predeceased him. Sal graduated Hartford Public High and served in the US Army as a combat Engineer during WWII. He attended Hillyer College taking a business course but his interest in mechanics led him into Automotive Engineering. After 28 years of service for the city of Hartford, he retired as Equipment Superintendent and moved to Florida where he resided for forty years with his wife in North Port. Sal enjoyed dressing in the Putnam Phalanx Colonial uniform and as Major Commandant, he led his regiment in parades on the East Coast. Sal and Dorothea enjoyed many Governors Ball and Gala events. He especially liked dancing at the North Port Yacht Club where he served as Commodore for two years. He was a member of the San Pedro Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus 7997 and the former North Port Yacht Club as well as the VFW. He leaves behind his wife Dorothea, granddaughters, Teresa Willbanks and Alicia Bacewicz; two great grandsons; nieces Gaeann Cormier, Aline Picchioni and godson Dan Stevens as well as a special friend, Mary Meagher. There are 9 nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his children, a sister Mary Stevens and brother Carmelo Privitera. Friends that knew him admired him and he will be missed by all but mostly the love Dorothea and Sal had for each other will be remembered forever. Love you "Sammy" and God Bless you. The Funeral Mass was celebrated at 11:00am Saturday March 30, 2019 at the San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. The family received friends one hour prior from 10:00am at the church, for a time of visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the San Pedro Catholic Church. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries