Salvatore Signorello of Rocky Hill entered eternal rest on April 6, 2020. He was born on April 3, 1935 in Sicily, Italy the son of the late Leopoldo and Sebastiana Signorello. He was united in marriage to Gaetana (Tina) Vassallo on June 25, 1960 in Sicily, Italy. Salvatore and his family moved to Connecticut in 1970, where he spent the remainder of his life. Sal found enjoyment spending time with his family and friends, and loved Sunday family dinners with traditional Italian cuisine. Sal and his wife raised their family in Connecticut, first in Hartford and then settled in Rocky Hill. Sal is survived by his loving wife and sons and daughters in laws, Paul and Sandra, from Wethersfield, Gaetano (Guy) and Joan, from Wethersfield, and Marco and Tina Signorello from Rocky Hill. Nonno Sal will be greatly missed by his beloved grandchildren, Gina and John Lewis, Paul, Nicholas, Trisha, Salvatore and Adriana Signorello and great granddaughter Mia Rose Lewis. Sal also leaves his brothers and sisters, Enza Serrantino and her late husband Giuseppe, Peter and his late wife Lucia Signorello, Santina and her late husband Rosario Latina and Mario and Lina Signorello, as well as his in laws from Italy, Rosario and Lina Vassallo, Angela and her late husband Pasquale Stella, along with his nieces and nephews. Sal and Tina enjoyed weekly card games with cousins, Sebastian and Enza Latina and Joe and Mary Tata. He was a proud member of the Italian American Stars Men's Club of Hartford. Sal's family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and loving support during this difficult time. The funeral and burial will be private, with a celebration of his life at a later time. For online guest book please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com/
Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020