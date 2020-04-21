Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatrice Buccheri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatrice Fontana Buccheri


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salvatrice Fontana Buccheri Obituary
Salvatrice Fontana Buccheri, 94, of Bannon Lane, Berlin, beloved wife of the late Antonino Buccheri passed away on April 19, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1925 in Sicily, daughter of the late Vincenzo Fontana and Paola Tata. She has been a resident of New Britain most of her life as well as a member of St Ann Church. Salvatrice was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother, known to her grandchildren as "Nonna Tita." Her vibrant personality and beautiful laugh would light up any room. A skilled baker, Salvatrice had a passion for baking bread, which was the highlight of her family's week. When she baked, it could be smelled from a block away. She is survived by her loving family, two sons, Angelo Buccheri of Newington, Vincent Buccheri and fiancé Cindy Gonzalez of Berlin; five grandchildren, Angela Buccheri-Duran of Newington, Sylvia Buccheri-Sznaj of Berlin, Anthony Buccheri of East Hampton, Silvana Genovese of Newington, and Maria DonAroma of East Hampton; twelve great grandchildren, Daniela, Nicholas, Joseph, Angelina, Vincent, Olivia, Jonmichael, Alexandria, Robert, Izabella, Giuliana, and Mia; also, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her beloved daughter-in-laws, Palma Buccheri and Maria Buccheri. In lieu of the pandemic, Private family funeral services will be held on Wednesday April 22nd. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -