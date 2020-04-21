|
|
Salvatrice Fontana Buccheri, 94, of Bannon Lane, Berlin, beloved wife of the late Antonino Buccheri passed away on April 19, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1925 in Sicily, daughter of the late Vincenzo Fontana and Paola Tata. She has been a resident of New Britain most of her life as well as a member of St Ann Church. Salvatrice was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother, known to her grandchildren as "Nonna Tita." Her vibrant personality and beautiful laugh would light up any room. A skilled baker, Salvatrice had a passion for baking bread, which was the highlight of her family's week. When she baked, it could be smelled from a block away. She is survived by her loving family, two sons, Angelo Buccheri of Newington, Vincent Buccheri and fiancé Cindy Gonzalez of Berlin; five grandchildren, Angela Buccheri-Duran of Newington, Sylvia Buccheri-Sznaj of Berlin, Anthony Buccheri of East Hampton, Silvana Genovese of Newington, and Maria DonAroma of East Hampton; twelve great grandchildren, Daniela, Nicholas, Joseph, Angelina, Vincent, Olivia, Jonmichael, Alexandria, Robert, Izabella, Giuliana, and Mia; also, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her beloved daughter-in-laws, Palma Buccheri and Maria Buccheri. In lieu of the pandemic, Private family funeral services will be held on Wednesday April 22nd. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020