Salvatrice (Latina) Mazzarella, 88, of Wethersfield, loving wife to the late Paolo Mazzarella, peacefully joined him in heaven Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born, December 21, 1931 and raised in Italy, daughter to the late Giovanni and Santa (LoGiudice) Latina. Salvatrice emigrated to the United States in 1968 with her husband Paolo and their young family. Salvatrice was a devoted wife and mother. Salvatrice will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her children, Salvatore; John and wife Carole, all of Guilford; Sebastian and wife Gladys; Josie and husband Sal Cianci all of Wethersfield. A brother Salvatore Latina and his wife Dora, of Sicily. "Nonna" leaves behind thirteen adored grandchildren, Sally, Paul, Anthony, Christine, John-Paul, Amanda, Jaclyn, Sebastian, Lindsey, Salvo, Giovanni, Paolo and Gianna; as well as seven cherished great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Salvatrice was predeceased by a daughter-in-law Lucy Mazzarella and a brother Giuseppe Latina. Salvatrice loved to cook, sew, host holidays and "Monday dinners". Salvatrice enjoyed chatting on the phone with lifetime friends and family in Italy. Her grandchildren would never leave her home without hearing "te voglio bene". We will remember her as a fierce woman with a kind sole. We are all the better for knowing her. The Mazzarella family wishes to extend their most sincere thanks to Dr Buccheri and the nurses and staff of Maple View Manor. In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer's research. A graveside service will be celebrated Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00am, which will be live streamed through the funeral home website (live stream begins 5 minutes prior to the service time, instructions on website). Salvatrice's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.