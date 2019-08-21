Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sam Eshoo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sam N. Eshoo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sam N. Eshoo Obituary
Sam N. Eshoo, 73, of Bethany, husband of Linda (Russell) Eshoo, passed away Sunday (August 18, 2019) at Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in Baghdad, Iraq, son of the late Noel and Penna (Daoud) Eshoo, he was a longtime New Britain resident until moving to Bethany about 30 years ago. Sam was a veteran of the Iraq Army serving in Baghdad. He was Head Supervisor of Maintenance at Central CT State University. Besides his wife Linda, he is survived by three sons, Daniel Eshoo and his wife Yetsenia of Hebron; David Pawloski and his wife Jenny of West Hartford; and Edward Norton, Jr. and his wife Diane Allard of Bethany; two daughters, Melissa Cuadrado and her husband William Cuadrado Jr. of Beacon Falls; and Roxanne Norton of Bethany; nine grandchildren; two brothers, three sisters; many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held Saturday 11 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are Saturday morning 9 AM until the time of the service. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now